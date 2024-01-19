ONE NATION ONE ELECTION AGAINST BASIC STRUCTURE DISSOLVE HIGH POWERED COMMITTEE KHARGE

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday strongly opposed the idea of holding simultaneous elections in the country and said it goes against the guarantees of federalism and the basic structure of the Constitution. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also demanded that the idea be abandoned and the high-powered committee formed in this regard be dissolved.

In a letter to the secretary of the committee on one nation, one election, he requested former President Ram Nath Kovind, who heads the panel, not to allow his persona and the office of the former president to be “abused” by the Central government to “subvert” the Constitution and Parliamentary democracy.

“The Indian National Congress is strongly opposed to the very idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’. For the sake of maintaining a thriving and robust democracy, it is imperative that the entire idea must be abandoned and the high-powered committee dissolved,” Kharge said in his letter to Niten Chandra, the secretary of the committee.