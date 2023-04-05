Sasaram: One among the six people who were injured in the Sasaram violence on April 1 was declared dead at a hospital in Varanasi on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Raja, who was being treated for a head injury after he got trapped in the series of blasts in Sasaram.

As informed by the officials, Raja was immediately shifted to a local hospital in the area along with six other people who sustained injuries during the riots. Considering the seriousness of his injury, he was referred to another hospital in Varanasi. The doctors there tried their best to save Raja, but to no avail. He was declared dead on Wednesday.

There are speculations that Raja might have died of a bullet injury, and not from the head injury caused due to the blast. The medical officials have however refused to comment on the matter until the post mortem reports are out. It will be too soon to conclude anything just yet, the doctor said. Meanwhile, police officials are also refraining from commenting on the matter.

Informing about the incident, the official said Raja was visiting his aunt in Sasaram when he got trapped in the violence. Clashes erupted in three areas of Bihar's Nalanda and Sasaram on Saturday, following the violence that hit several states in India including West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra and Telangana among others.

Six persons were injured in a bomb blast in Sasaram. Stone pelting was also reported amid the violence. The police managed to pacify the situation but several were injured. The violence also led to imposition of Section 144 in the affected areas of the state.