ON 48TH CONVOCATION OF DELHI AIIMS DHANKAR WARNS MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS AGAINST ETHICAL DEVIATION

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday cautioned medical practitioners against any dilution, lure of commercialisation and ethical deviation which , he said, can be 'ruinous' for those whom they seek to serve.

Congratulating the passing out students during the 48th convocation of Delhi AIIMS, Dhankar said, “You will have many avenues open within the country and outside, but the satisfaction you get by serving the people at large won’t be available anywhere else.”

Lauding the Ayushman Bharat program, the Vice President said that it has given a safety net to weaker sections which was not available before. Highlighting that the scheme has contributed hugely to the economy, he said that in the absence of Ayushman Bharat, many families would have been financially ruined.

Describing India as the pharmacy of the world, Dhankhar recognised the positive impact of over 9,400 Jan Aushadhi Kendras. “This is an area you can not monetise to that level as can be done in ordinary business. This has to have a service element inbuilt,” said Dhankar while calling for more efforts by all stakeholders to make medicines affordable to the common man.

Dhankar adviced the students to choose career paths according to their aptitude. “You’ll be able to contribute enormously to the country and society,” he said. Praising the increase in number of AIIMS in the country from seven to 23, the Vice President called it a remarkable achievement. “These new AIIMS, when fully functional, will ease some of the burden from AIIMS, Delhi,” he said.

On this occasion, the Vice President also presented Lifetime Achievement awards to former faculty members of AIIMS. Addressing the convocation, Union Health Minister Dr Mansuklh Mandaviya reiterated that medical colleges in the country had doubled to 1,07,000 now, from 48,000 in 2014.

“If citizens of a country are healthy, only then can a nation be prosperous. Medical colleges in the country had doubled to 1,07,000 now, from 48,000 in 2014. To plug the gaps in healthcare, Rs 64000 crores are being invested across the 750 districts of India, to create a more resilient healthcare system in the country,” said Mandaviya.

Applauding the medical students, Mandaviya said, “On the 50th Convocation of AIIMS, let us honour all the doctors from this prestigious institution, wherever in the world they may be.”