OMAN STANDS FIRMLY WITH PALESTINIANS SAYS OMANI MEMBER OF THE STATE COUNCIL

ETV Bharat's Chandrakala Choudhury speaking with Oman's Member of the State Council Dr Saeed bin Mubarak Al Mahrami

New Delhi: Oman stands firmly with Palestine, stated Oman's Member of the State Council Dr Saeed bin Mubarak Al Mahrami on Friday on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Speakers Forum (P20). Commenting on the recent Israel-Palestine conflict, the Omani speaker said, "I leave it to the Politicians, but my country firmly stands with the Palestinians". He thanked PM Narendra Modi for inviting him to the P20 Summit.

In conversation with ETV Bharat's Chandrakala Choudhury, Dr Saeed bin Mubarak said, "It is a pleasure that Oman was invited by India to participate at the P20 Summit as the guest country. This invitation reflects the strong relationship between India and Oman. India has chosen the theme- 'One life, One Future' and therefore all countries should have a collective vision of the same. The role of Parliaments is important to deliberate on the global issues".

He noted that there are no conflicts among the G20 members and the invited countries as far as the G20 declaration is concerned. "The initial declaration was sent to the members and there were minor amendments, which are for the betterment of the countries. Initially, we would like to see a declaration that reflects the vision of all the countries," he added.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received on Wednesday a phone call from Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, during which he stressed the necessity of pushing forward efforts to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, based on the two-state solution and resolutions of international legitimacy, in a way that helps achieve security and stability for all peoples in the region.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 9th P20 summit here in the newly launched Yashobhoomi in New Delhi on Friday, PM Modi took the opportunity to highlight the cross-border terrorism faced by India for decades killing thousands of innocent people. Modi recalled the terrorist attack on Parliament of India about 20 years ago when it was in session and the terrorists were prepared to take the MPs hostage and eliminate them. “India has reached here today after dealing with many such terrorist incidents”, he emphasised as the world is also realising the huge challenge of terrorism in the world.

Modi continued, “No matter where terrorism occurs, for whatever reason, in whatever form, it is against humanity,” as he stressed the need to be uncompromising when dealing with such a situation. The Prime Minister also drew attention to the global aspect where no consensus regarding the definition of terrorism is achieved. He underlined how the International Convention on Combating Terrorism is waiting for a consensus in the United Nations even today.