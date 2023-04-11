Balangir (Odisha): Peeved over his girlfriend's refusal to pick up his phone calls, a youth Pintu Harpal hailing from the Balangir district in Odisha climbed an overhead water tank. He was threatening to jump from the tank. The high-voltage drama lasted for several hours at Kuthurla village under the Deogaon block of the district on Monday. Relatives, friends and well-wishers' efforts to persuade him to come down did not work. Finally, personnel from the Nakedam Fire Department and police were informed.

Sources said that Pintu had an argument with his girlfriend. "His girlfriend stopped giving response to Pintu's phone calls. Upset over this, he climbed the overhead tank and threatened to jump from it. Pintu had taken some pills which led to the worsening of his medical condition," added the source. The youth was threatening to jump off the tank even after the arrival of police and fire department personnel on the spot. He was communicating with people, who were standing on the ground. People standing there engaged Pintu Harpal in the conversation.

Pintu had climbed the 80 feet tall water tank. He was also found screaming at the top of his voice. When all efforts and persuasion went in vain. Finally, the villagers informed the Deoga police as well as the fire department about the incident. The fire department personnel climbed the overhead tank stealthily without the youth's knowledge. When the youth was rescued he was found in an unconscious state. He was immediately rushed to Deogaon Hospital and finally shifted to Bhim Bhoi Medical College Hospital in Balangir for better treatment, sources said.