New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said the train accident in Odisha reinforces why safety should always be the foremost priority and asserted that there are many questions to ask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw but those can wait as the immediate task is of rescue and relief.

In a statement, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "At this moment of grave national tragedy on account of the terrible train disaster in Odisha, I have instructed the entire Congress party organisation to extend all possible help." A number of Congress leaders from different states have either already reached or will soon reach Balasore, he said and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"We have many questions to ask of the prime minister and the railway minister but those can wait since the immediate task is of rescue and relief," Kharge said. He has deputed the party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and AICC Odisha in-charge A Chella Kumar to immediately visit the accident site to take stock of the situation and oversee the relief efforts being undertaken by its workers and frontal organisations, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said.

The fourth deadliest railway accident in India, involving the Coromendal Express, occurred near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district on Friday evening at around 7 pm.

Here are the reactions of other key opposition leaders

Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, "The rail crash in Odisha is truly horrendous. It is a matter of the greatest anguish. It reinforces why SAFETY should always be the foremost priority in the functioning of the rail network. There are many legitimate questions that need to be raised but that should wait till tomorrow."

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, termed it as the biggest train accident of this century. "This is the biggest train accident of this century and a proper investigation must be conducted. Something must be behind this. The truth must come out. Why didn't the anti-collision system work?" she said.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale tweeted, "My fervent prayers for those affected & their families. ...That an alleged signalling failure led to 3 trains crashing is shocking beyond belief. There are serious questions which need answering."

RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "The manner in which they showed negligence and didn't show alertness led to such a large number of casualties. There should be a high-level inquiry and action should be taken against those responsible for it...There was major negligence. They have destroyed Railways."

CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya tweeted, "Do we no longer have any signalling and safety system in Indian railways? Or will such terrible tragedies become the new normal for rail travel in India? We owe an answer to the victims and to the families who lost their near and dear ones in this mishap."

CPI MP Binoy Viswam tweeted, "Government concentrates only on luxury trains. Trains and tracks of common people are neglected. Orissa deaths are the result of it. Rail minister should resign," said in a tweet.

Tagging a tweet by Vaishnaw on ex-gratia compensation to victims of the accident, Congress' MP from Odisha Saptagiri Ulaka said, "You should resign first. Ask some person to investigate the reason for this mishap and do course corrections, as well as ensure support to the injured. Avoid such insensitive tweets at times of pain, anger and deep personal loss."

Bihar minister and JD (U) leader Sanjay Kumar said the accident highlights the infrastructural deficiencies of the Railways and lapses in passenger safety.

Gurdeep Singh Sappal, co-ordinator in the Congress president's office, said, "Resignation in such cases is expected not just on moral grounds. Resignation is also a means to ensure that those in power and accountability for the accident do not influence such 'high-level enquiry'. That's why the norm is that the officers in the chain of command are suspended and the minister resigns.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, "This is an unfortunate incident, the railway department should investigate it, and action should be taken against those who are guilty. Railways should give importance to the lives of the passengers. Earlier railway minister used to resign on such train accidents, but now no one is ready to speak."

