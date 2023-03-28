Balangir: Odisha-based actress Ruchismita Guru was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her house located at Sudapada locality in Bolangir district on Sunday night. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The reason behind taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the officials said, even as they did not entirely rule out the possibility of some foul play in the incident.

Ruchismita who was a native of the Talapalipada locality in Bolangir town was staying at her maternal uncle’s house in Sudapada. She worked on several musical albums. Besides, she was a well-known Odia singer with several stage shows to her credit.

On Sunday night, her dead body was recovered from her own room. Upon receiving the information, a team of FSL experts of police from Bolangir town police station rushed to the spot to investigate the incident. Police brought down the body and sent it to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy.

Police have launched a probe to find out the cause of death. "Whether it was a death by suicide or something else will be known after the receipt of the post-mortem examination report. We will be able to crack the case after going through the post-mortem report findings," said police.

On the other hand, Ruchishmita's father Pradeep Guru said, "She was suffering from depression. She loved performing a live show. During the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, Ruchishmita was getting work. After several attempts, she received shooting assignments in one or two musical albums. It appears that she was unable to overcome her depression."