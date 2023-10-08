Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharucha , who is on a trip to Israel to participate at the Haifa International Film Festival, is currently stranded in Israel which is at 'war' with Hamas after a barrage of explosions caught the Jewish country off guard in an unprecedented escalation on Saturday.

A member of her team has confirmed the disturbing happening that has come as a troublesome news for millions of her fans in India. According to a statement shared with the media by a member of her team, “Nushrratt Bharucha is stuck in Israel. She had travelled there to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival.” Meanwhile, Indian embassy has intervened to bring her back.