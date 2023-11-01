NSCN KYA MILITANT ARRESTED IN ARUNACHAL

Itanagar: An overground worker of Myanmar-based proscribed outfit NSCN-KYA was nabbed in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. The arrested person, identified as 25-year-old Pelei Khangnyakam, was arrested from Sumsipathar village, Tirap Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta said.

An extortion note in the name of Thapa, three cartridges and a mobile phone were seized, he said. Gupta said that the arrested person confessed to providing logistical and ration support to Thapa and his group during their stay in Khamoi village in August, and also helped him extort Rs 45,000 from Lamlo village in the district. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and UAPA was registered against the arrested person in Deomali police station.