NOTICE FOR QUESTIONING KEPT IN ABEYANCE TILL FURTHER SC ORDER CBI TO TMCS ABHISHEK

Kolkata The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Tuesday sent another letter to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee informing him that the earlier notice for questioning has been kept in abeyance till further orders from the Supreme CourtThe central probe agency s letter was dispatched a day after it had sent a notice to the TMC MP asking him to appear before its sleuths at its Kolkata office for questioning in connection with the school jobs scam following certain allegations of arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal GhoshGhosh is an accused in the scam Monday s notice to Abhishek nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had reached him a couple of hours after the Supreme Court put a stay on a Calcutta High Court order permitting the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate ED to question him till April 24 It is hereby intimated that the effect of the notice served to you on April 17 2023 for appearance before the IO is kept in abeyance until further order of the Hon ble Supreme Court the CBI letter read A copy of the CBI letter signed by the superintendent of police of the CBI s anticorruption branch ACB Kolkata is with PTIThe Calcutta High Court on April 13 said that Abhishek and Ghosh can be questioned by the ED and the CBI and such interrogation should be made soon Abhishek challenged the order at the apex court On Monday morning the Supreme Court s division bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud stayed the high court s April 13 order till April 24 when the top court will take up Banerjee s plea again After receiving the CBI s notice on Monday Abhishek accused central agencies of trying to harass him by summoning him for questioning despite the stay order from the Supreme Court PTI