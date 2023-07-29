NOTHING ILLEGAL IN OPPOSITION ALLIANCE NAME BJP RATTLED BY INDIA SAYS CONGRESS

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP for targeting the new opposition alliance and said there was nothing illegal in the grouping’s name INDIA. “The BJP is indulging in cheap propaganda by targeting the new opposition alliance name INDIA. They were rattled by the opposition unity and I can understand their political compulsions. But, I think they have no understanding of the law when they say that the new name is illegal. I would like to clarify that there is nothing illegal about the alliance name INDIA. It is an acronym of an expanded name and not a word. Furthermore, it does not in any way violate the emblems and names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1950,” Congress Rajya Sabha member and senior Supreme Court advocate Vivek Tankha told ETV Bharat.

The name INDIA, which is an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, was finalised by 26 opposition parties at a strategy session held in Bengaluru on July 18. The same day, Bombay High Court advocate Ashutosh J Dubey, head of BJP Maharashtra Social Media Legal and Advisory Department, wrote to the Election Commission and registered his objection over the alliance’s name.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi floated catchy acronym 'INDIA' for new opposition alliance, all parties liked it instantly

“I have registered an objection to the Election Commission of India regarding using the INDIA name for political gain to disrespect the nation’s dignity. I trust in the Election Commission of India’s commitment to fostering fair and transparent elections. I believe that your intervention in this matter will help maintain the dignity of our nation and preserve the democratic principles on which our country stands,” Dubey tweeted.

The Congress leader hits back saying, “This person has no knowledge of either law or judgements.” “There are two direct judgments of the Kerala High Court in the matter. One came in December and another in July. The July order says that a combination of political parties can use any acronym, including KERALA. They said an alliance name is the name of a formation and not a party. Parties are registered with the Election Commission. An alliance is not subject to the rules of the EC. Did they register their alliance name NDA with the Election Commission?”

Also read: Opposition alliance 'INDIA' dares Modi's NDA, to fight 2024 polls jointly; next meet in Mumbai

The Congress leader further said that “the word India is a generic word under the said law and two things are prohibited in it.” “Names like Republic of India, Government of India, and Rashtrapati cannot be used as they represent the business function of the government. But the same can not be held true for India, which is generic and is frequently used for various types of businesses, for instance, India Today, Times of India and India News. Similarly, you can have names like Kerala Store or Assam Store or Delhi Club,” he said.

The Congress leader noted that there was a difference between targeting the opposition politically and dealing with facts. “I normally expect that a national party should not allow its people to say things, which are contrary to facts and law. They are now attacking the name INDIA. Why are you saying that INDIA stands for corruption? The country can never stand for corruption, individuals may indulge in corruption,” said Tankha. “They are targeting the opposition as they have no answers. The opposition came up with a good name for the alliance and after a long time, the BJP has been outwitted,” he added.