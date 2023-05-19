New Delhi: In a recent development in the Adani-Hindenburg case, the expert committee appointed by the Supreme Court has submitted a report stating that there is no pattern of artificial trading associated with the stocks of the Adani group. The committee's findings refute the allegations of stock market manipulation and fraudulent practices made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The report also highlights the challenges faced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in determining the ownership of 13 overseas entities that have been under investigation since 2020. The committee described SEBI's predicament as a "chicken and egg situation." Despite extensive efforts, SEBI has been unable to establish the ownership details of these entities.

The committee revealed that a total of 849 automated alerts were generated by the system regarding suspicious activities related to Adani stocks. These alerts were duly considered by the stock exchanges, and four reports were filed before SEBI—two prior to the Hindenburg report and two thereafter. However, the committee did not find any conclusive evidence of wrongdoing based on these alerts.

In an attempt to gather additional information, the committee reached out to several international securities firms. However, it was unsuccessful in engaging with any of them. Some firms cited conflicts of interest due to their commercial relationships with the Adani Group. Even Goldman Sachs suggested that the committee seek assistance from the Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, which, in turn, disclaimed any expertise or ability to contribute to the committee.

The expert committee's report emphasized that it is not possible to definitively conclude whether there has been regulatory failure in relation to the allegations of stock price manipulation and disclosures of related party transactions. The committee made this observation based on its investigation into the matter.

The Supreme Court appointed this committee following the allegations made by Hindenburg Research. Hindenburg had accused the Adani Group of fraud, stock market manipulation, and improper use of offshore entities. The committee's report states that the Indian stock market as a whole did not experience undue volatility after Hindenburg's report was published on January 24.

Recently, the Supreme Court granted SEBI an extension until August 14, 2023, to conclude its probe into the stock price manipulation allegations against the Adani Group. The court directed SEBI to submit an updated status report of the investigation and ordered that the report of the Justice AM Sapre committee, which had been submitted to the court, be made available to the involved parties for their assistance in the matter.

SEBI, during the court hearing, emphasized the importance of avoiding incorrect or premature conclusions in its investigation. SEBI informed the court that its previous investigations related to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) by 51 Indian-listed companies and did not involve any company from the Adani Group.