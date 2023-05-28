Hyderabad: Deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh on Sunday hailed the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building as a 'historic moment' which, he said, speaks volumes of the aspiration of 140 crore people of the country.

In his speech, Singh soon after the inauguration of the new Parliament building said the new building is not just a architectural wonder but also symbolises the cultural heritage of the country which has stood tall among tribulations.

"The inauguration of the new Parliament building marks a new chapter in the annals of the history of India's parliamentary democracy. It speaks volumes of the glory and a unique cultural heritage of our country," Singh said. He further said the triangular-shaped magnificent edifice is a unique blend of ancient socio-cultural, religious traditions and modem architecture.

"It is a unique mix of cultural tradition and modern architecture. The coming up of the grand building also shows India's aspiration to surge ahead keeping alive the democratic values," Singh added. He further pointed out that the spacious accommodation with state-of-the-art technological facilities were incorporated keeping in mind of the needs of modern times.

"It is the seat where our elected representatives can best discharge their duties to keep the vibrant tradition of a thriving democracy alive. It's the fruit of Prime minister Narendra Modi's wish. I must thank him to complete it in less than two-and-half years time. It is really incredible to see the amount of handwork and dedication which were applied to complete the magnificent construction," the deputy chairman said.