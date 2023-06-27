NOT CHILLI NOT ONION BUT TOMATO WELLS UP EYES OF MIDDLE CLASS

Hyderabad: It’s not chilli or onion but tomato that is bringing tears to the eyes of middle-class Indians. With a prolonged delay of the monsoon and the looming threat of weak rainfall in various parts of the country have resulted in a consistent increase in tomato prices which are hovering around Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kilo for the past few days.

Though the price of tomato has slightly come down in the last couple of days, it is enough to pinch the pockets of average Indians. Traders in the wholesale market have reported a significant disparity in tomato prices between May and June. In May, tomatoes were priced at Rs 3-5 per kilogram in the wholesale market and Rs 10-20 per kilogram in the retail market. However, the sudden surge in prices during June has driven them above the Rs 100 mark. In fact, tomato prices have tripled to quadrupled in just the past week.

The limited supply of tomatoes from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has led to an increased reliance on Bengaluru for sourcing tomatoes. Recent rains too have played a spoilsport and damaged the crops, forcing traders to adopt unconventional methods like wire-supported creepers. Furthermore, Delhi traders are in discussions with farmers in Maharashtra in an attempt to secure a steady supply of tomatoes.

The impact of rising tomato prices is already being felt, with a 15-kilogram crate of tomatoes selling for Rs 1,100 in the Kolar wholesale APMC market. Consequently, this surge in prices at the wholesale level is expected to have a cascading effect, leading to higher retail prices in the city in the near future.

Anji Reddy, a tomato farmer from Kolar, shed light on the reasons behind the lower tomato production this year compared to previous years. Many farmers in Kolar shifted to cultivating beans due to the skyrocketing prices witnessed last year. However, due to deficient monsoons, the crops have withered and dried up. As a result, tomato production in the district is estimated to be only around 30 per cent of the usual yield.

Several factors contribute to the high prices of tomatoes and other vegetables. The prevailing high temperatures, coupled with low production and delayed rainfall across the country, have all played a significant role in the price surge. With the exception of onions and potatoes, most other vegetables are being sold at higher prices than usual. Beans are currently priced between Rs 120 and Rs 140 per kilogram, certain varieties of carrots are being sold at Rs 100 per kilogram, and capsicum has exceeded the Rs 80 mark per kilogram. The cost of eggs has also witnessed a sharp increase, with prices ranging from Rs 7 to Rs 8 per egg, compared to the previous range of Rs 5 to Rs 6.

Notably, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, has already experienced a surge in vegetable prices. Tomatoes, which were priced at Rs 10 per kilogram the previous week, are now being sold at a staggering Rs 100 per kilogram. It is worth mentioning that several cities across the country, including Mumbai and Kolkata, witnessed retail prices of tomatoes exceeding Rs 100 per kilogram last year.

The recurrence of such high prices raises concerns about the affordability and accessibility of this essential vegetable for the general population. As the delayed monsoon continues to pose challenges to agricultural production, it is imperative for farmers, traders, and policymakers to explore strategies that mitigate the impact of erratic weather patterns and ensure the availability of essential commodities at reasonable prices. (with inputs from all Bureaus)

