NORTH INDIA CONTINUES TO SHIVER SOME FLIGHTS AND TRAINS DELAYED DUE TO FOG

New Delhi: Commuting to and from the National Capital was disturbed on Saturday morning as some flights and trains were delayed owing to low visibility amid dipping temperatures in Northern India.

In New Delhi the minimum temperature on Saturday was 8.5 degrees with dense fog conditions predicted for January 22 and January 23.

The Indian Meteorological Department, IGI Palam Airport reported 1100 m visibility.

"No dense fog is reported during the night at IGI," the IMD said. However, low visibility was recorded in several parts of Northern India causing inconvenience to passengers travelling by train and air.

According to the IMD, Ambala in Haryana reported 200 visibility; Hissar 500; Delhi: Safdarjung 500 and Palam-1100. ", "Around 11 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country, like Khajaraho-Kurushetra Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra, and Vasco-Nizamuddin Express, among others, were delayed due to dense fog conditions.

Passengers were spotted waiting for their scheduled flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as some flights were delayed and a few got cancelled amid fog conditions.

Notably, the IMD stated that the temperature will hover between 6 degrees and a maximum of 20 degrees until January 25.

SpiceJet airlines on Saturday morning informed that flight services in Dharmashala and Jammu may get affected amid cold conditions.

"Due to poor visibility in Dharamshala (DHM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status. Due to poor visibility in Jammu (IXJ), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected," SpiceJet posted on X.