NO TALKS ON PM FACE OPPOSITION MEET TO FOCUS ON FINALISING COMMON AGENDA

New Delhi The upcoming Opposition meet in Patna scheduled for next week will not discuss a possible prime ministerial candidate and will focus on deciding the common agenda for the parties to work on in the runup to the Lok Sabha elections Sources from the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD which along with Bihar s ruling alliance partner Janata DalUnited JDU is playing host to the meet to be held in state capital Patna said there are no talks on the lines of picking a prime ministerial candidate The meeting is the first step A common agenda will be finalised said an RJD leader who did not want to be named Inflation and unemployment are issues which affect everyone drawing people s attention to the fact that it is government s economic mismanagement a result of bad decisions like demonetisation and faulty GST is an important issue Apart from this communal harmony misuse of government agencies and subversion of democracy are important issues the source saidThe issue of castebased census which has found support even from BJP leaders in Bihar is also set to be on the agenda and the opposition parties are hopeful of garnering larger support over the issue at a national level According to the sources Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Sharad Pawar is likely to present a common minimum programme However there will be no talk about a prime ministerial candidate said the source There will be no discussion on any prime ministerial candidate that is not the aim of the meeting The meeting is for coordination among the Opposition for the next general election this will be the first step the source said A leader from another opposition party said that they are likely to discuss the formation of a team of senior leaders who will go to different states talk to leaders as well as hold meetings and conferences to mobilise support for the OppositionWhile a formal alliance between the opposition parties is unlikely the idea is to work on a formula of having one winnable Opposition candidate in all seatsAmong those who have consented to attend the meet are Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Rahul Gandhi West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad PawarTamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal CPI general secretary D Raja CPI M general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI ML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya are the other leaders who have agreed to be part of the meeting Telanganabased Bharat Rashtra Samithi BRS ruling Biju Janata Dal BJD in Odisha and the Bahujan Samaj Party BSP are among those who are skipping the meet due to differences with the Congress PTI