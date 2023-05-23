NO DECISION ON OPPOSING DELHI ORDINANCE SAYS CONGRESS

New Delhi: The Congress has denied reports that the party is likely to oppose a controversial Delhi ordinance in Parliament stating that the it has not taken any decision over the issue. “The Congress has not taken any decision on the issue of the ordinance brought against the Supreme Court judgement on the powers of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi over the appointment of officers. The party will consult its state units and other like-minded parties on the same,” AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal said after reports emerged that the Congress would oppose the ordinance in Parliament.

“The party believes in the rule of law and at the same time does not condone unnecessary confrontation, political witch-hunts and campaigns based on lies against political opponents by any political party,” he said. The Delhi ordinance related to the control of the Central government over the appointment of officers in Delhi, the national capital, has become a bone of contention between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP-ruled Centre.

The Central government brought the ordinance recently after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Delhi government, which had been locked in a legal tussle with the Centre over, who had the control over transfers and posting of officers in the local administration. The Centre hopes to pass the Ordinance in the ensuing monsoon session of Parliament in July. The BJP has a good majority in the Lok Sabha and would face no problem in getting the ordinance approved in the Lower House.

Also read: Kejriwal appeals to all the political parties to oppose the ordinance at Rajya Sabha

But, the Rajya Sabha could prove to be trickier where the opposition could stall the passage of the controversial ordinance. Kejriwal, who has sensed a political opportunity, is trying to rally the other opposition parties over the issue. Kejriwal had dubbed the ordinance as an attempt to negate the top court’s order and will hold a major rally in Delhi on June 11 to protest it.

The Congress, which fights the AAP in Delhi and Punjab, has supported the Supreme Court’s order, but is hotly debating the issue within the party as the Delhi unit is against backing Kejriwal on this count. Former Delhi unit chief and ex-Union minister Ajay Maken, who had been opposed to the Congress backing Kejriwal over any issue, came out with a fresh set of arguments in the ordinance matter.

“Anyone backing Kejriwal and opposing the ordinance is essentially going against the wisdom and decisions of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Baba Sahib Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Narasimha Rao. The key question remains--if previous Delhi Chief Ministers could perform their roles without fuss, why is Kejriwal stirring up chaos now? Is this mere political posturing? Unfortunately, it is Delhi that bears the brunt of this unrest. In this turmoil, Delhi suffers the most,” said Maken.

According to Maken, “If the ordinance does not pass, Kejriwal gains a unique privilege denied to earlier Chief Ministers like Sheila Dikshit, Sushma Swaraj, Madanlal Khurna and Sahib Singh Verma.” Citing political reasons, Maken said that “Kejriwal seeks Congress support, but supported the BJP and passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw Bharat Ratna from former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.” “Moreover, Kejriwal also supported the BJP over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir (removal of Article 370) both inside and outside Parliament,” he reminded.