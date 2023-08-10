No-confidence motion against govt defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

New Delhi: The opposition's no-confidence motion against the government was defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote shortly after Prime Minister Narendra completed his speech in response to the motion.

The Opposition had brought the no-confidence motion on the Manipur violence issue. A no-confidence motion is a formal proposal moved by a member against the government in Lok Sabha under Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

During his reply in the Lok Sabha on the no-trust motion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it (No-Confidence Motion) had always been lucky for the BJP-NDA government and it assures that in the next elections, they will win with a bigger margin. The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday initiated the debate on the motion which later turned into a heated argument between the Opposition and the Centre. The Parliament has been witnessing a logjam over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 2.

This was the second time Modi faced a no-confidence motion. In July 2018, the no-confidence motion was moved by Srinivas Kesineni of Telugu Desam Party against the Narendra Modi government. After around 11 hours of debate, the motion was put to vote on July 20, 2018. It was supported by 135 MPs, while 330 opposed it. The motion was defeated.

