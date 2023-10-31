NO CIVILISED COUNTRY INCLUDING INDIA WILL TOLERATE HAMAS HORROR SAYS ISRAELI PM CALLS THE UN RESOLUTION DEEPLY FLAWED

New Delhi: Days after the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce leading to the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called the resolution 'deeply flawed' and noted that no civilised country, including India and others, will tolerate the horror that unfolded.

In response to a media query on how Israel sees India's stance on the UN resolution, Netanyahu said, "Resolution was deeply flawed. And even I was sorry to see that many of our friends did not insist that there should be a powerful condemnation of the horror that was committed here. The horror that no civilised country, including your country and others will tolerate".

"So, I hope that we don’t see a repeat of such kind of resolution,” he added. Last week, India abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict leading to a cessation of hostilities. The Jordanian-drafted resolution did not make any mention of the Hamas militant group. The resolution, which does not contain the words Hamas’ and ‘hostage’, was carried with 120 votes in favour and 14 against.