New Delhi: Opposition alliance on Saturday appointed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as its Chairperson to take the bloc forward to the General Elections to the Lok Sabha, which are round the corner, sources said.

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar has rejected the request of post of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) convener, during the virtual meeting of the opposition alliance on Saturday, they said.

The sources said discussions were held on appointing a convener of the opposition alliance, during which the JDU chief's name cropped up. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's name was proposed in place of Nitish, they added. Nitish has insisted to the allies that the convener should come from the Congress party.

With an eye on stitching a formidable opposition to the Narendra Modi-dispensation in the Lok Sabha polls, the opposition parties started their all-important virtual meeting where the contentious issue of seat sharing was dwelled upon among others.

Apart from seat sharing, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other matters related to the alliance also figured in the discussion. The top leaders deliberated on strengthening the alliance as well.

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee was not part of the Saturday meet as she was preoccupied with prior engagements, the sources added.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar attended the meet via video conferencing from Mumbai and so did Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch MK Stalin and senior party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi from Chennai.

The grand old party has pulled off convening a virtual meeting in its second attempt as the previous attempt a few days ago did not materialise, the sources added.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders had met on Friday evening to discuss seat sharing. The meeting continued for two two hours at Mukul Wasnik's residence and it was 'positive'.