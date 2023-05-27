New Delhi: With an aim to materialize the central government’s vision to make India a Viksit Bharat (developed nation) by 2047, NITI Aayog has decided to approach all the state governments, especially those who were absent from Saturday’s Governing Council meeting with suggestions and resolutions to come together for India’s inclusive growth.

“We will approach all the State governments who were absent from today’s meeting on several crucial issues,” BVR Subrahmanyam, chief executive officer (CEO) NITI Aayog told ETV Bharat. As many as 11 states skipped the 8th Governing Council meeting held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Subrahmanyam said that the resolutions and strategies made by NITI Aayog will be distributed to all the states and Union Territories.

He said that NITI Aayog will study the states’ concerns, challenges, and best practices and subsequently plan the way forward. "However, the loss is for those State governments which did not participate because best government practices implemented in other states were discussed in the meeting,” said Subrahmanyam.

He said that the Goa government’s “Swayampurna Goa” is a unique concept which has helped to achieve the objective of taking the Government to the doorstep of the people. Similarly, Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), an initiative of the Haryana government is to create authentic, verified and reliable data of all families in the state. PPP identifies each and every family in Haryana and keeps the basic data of the family, provided with the consent of the family, in a digital format.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 8th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog. It was attended by Chief Ministers and Lt Governors representing 19 States and 6 UTs. The Prime Minister stressed that the Centre, States and UTs should work as Team India and fulfil the dreams and aspirations of people for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He said that NITI Aayog can play a critical role in helping States to develop their strategies for the next 25 years and align the same with the National Development Agenda. Modi urged the States and UTs to work with NITI Aayog so that the country can take a quantum leap towards achieving its vision for the Amrit Kaal.

The Prime Minister mentioned that NITI Aayog is taking multiple initiatives for strengthening cooperative and competitive federalism like the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) and Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP). Both these programmes showcase the power of working together as Centre, States and Districts, and the impact of data-driven governance in improving the lives of common citizens at the grassroots level.

Modi stressed on the need for States and Centre to promote Shree Anna in the International Year of Millets. He also deliberated on the need for working towards water conservation through the Amrit Sarovar programme.

The Prime Minister spoke about the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline at the State levels. He urged the States to proactively use the Gati Shakti Portal not only for infrastructure and logistics but also for local area development and creation of social infrastructure.

Speaking about G20 meetings being held in the country, Modi said that while G20 has brought glory to India on the world stage, it has provided States the opportunity for global exposure.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of skilling people with a view to meet global requirements, supporting MSMEs, developing the tourism potential of the country, reducing compliances at the State level including decriminalisation of minor offences, creation of Ekta Malls. Talking about Nari Shakti, Modi highlighted the significance of women-led development. He also spoke about ending the menace of TB by 2025.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister and Lt Governors gave various policy-level suggestions. They mentioned specific issues pertaining to the States which require Centre-State cooperation. Some of the key suggestions and best practices highlighted by them included areas like opting for green strategies, need for zone-wise planning, tourism, urban planning, agriculture, quality of workmanship, logistics, among others.

