New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to examine on Friday, a plea of union minister of state for home affairs Nisith Pramanik, who moved the court seeking anticipatory bail in a 2018, attempt-to-murder case lodged.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal sought response from the West Bengal government and asked senior advocate PS Patwalia, representing Pramanik, to serve the copy of the petition on the state's counsel.

Pramanik’s counsel contended before the court that his client is a member of Parliament and the high court declined to grant him protection from arrest.

The counsel submitted that earlier he was with the Trinamool Congress and now he is with the BJP, and stressed that he may be arrested in the case and urged the court to grant him protection. The bench said that his plea is still pending before the high court and why can’t he move there. The apex court was informed that the high court will examine the matter on January 22, and in the meanwhile, there is a possibility that police may arrest Pramanik.

After hearing submissions, the apex court has scheduled the matter for hearing on January 12. Pramanik has moved the apex court challenging the January 4 order of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court by which it had refused to grant him anticipatory bail in the case.