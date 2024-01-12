Chennai: An Indian Air Force An-32 aircraft (registration K-2743), which had gone missing over the Bay of Bengal on July 22, 2016 during an op mission, has been located in the seabed 310 km off Chennai coast, officials said on Friday.

The flight carried 29 personnel on board at the time it went missing. Large scale Search and Rescue operations by aircraft and ships could not locate any missing personnel or the aircraft debris.

The National Institute of Ocean Technology which functions under the aegis of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, had recently deployed an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) with deep sea exploration capability at the last known location of the missing An-32, a statement from the Air Force said.

This search was conducted at a depth of 3400 m using multiple payloads, including a multi-beam SONAR (Sound Navigation and Ranging), synthetic aperture SONAR and high resolution photography. Analysis of search images had indicated the presence of debris of a crashed aircraft on the sea bed approximately, 140 nautical miles (approx. 310 Km) from the Chennai coast, the statement said.