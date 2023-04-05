NIKKI MURDER CASE DELHI COURT EXTENDS JUDICIAL CUSTODY OF SAHIL 5 OTHERS FOR 14 DAYS

New Delhi: Delhi's Dwarka court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Sahil Gahlot and five other accused, including his father and two cousins, in the Nikki Yadav murder case for the next 14 days. The accused persons were produced in the court after the expiry of their one-day judicial custody.

The Link Metropolitan Magistrate extended the judicial custody of Sahil Gahlot and other accused till April 19. Sahil was arrested on February 14. He allegedly murdered Nikki, his live-in partner. Later on, the other accused were arrested by the Crime Branch. Delhi Police arrested Sahil's father, two cousins Ashish and Naveen and two friends Amar and Lokesh after the interrogation.

According to the police, during interrogation, Sahil disclosed that the deceased was asking him not to marry another girl because both he and Nikki had already solemnised their marriage in the year 2020. She was actually his wife and not live-in partner. Therefore she was pleading with him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on February 10, 2023, the police said.

Thereafter, they hatched the conspiracy and planned to remove the deceased from their way, police alleged. Accordingly, Sahil Gahlot executed the plan and murdered her and informed the other co-accused persons about it on the same day on February 10, 2023, and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony.

It is alleged that he allegedly murdered Nikki as she was pressuring him to marry her. It is also alleged that he married another girl after the alleged crime. (ANI)