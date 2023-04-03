Gurugram: A Nigerian national was arrested for duping a Gurugram woman of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of custom clearance after they met on a matrimonial site, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Ignatus Ngosine, was arrested from Delhi on Sunday night, they said.

According to the complainant, she started talking to the accused, who posed as a project manager working with a Turkish company, in March, police said. The accused, who introduced himself as Shiva Jhadav from India, asked the woman for her address saying that he wanted to send her some gifts. The complainant then received a call from one Sunita who posed as a customs officer from Mumbai Airport, they said.

The fraudster told the complainant that some parcels have been received from Turkey in her name and asked her to pay Rs 38,500 for custom clearance. She also said that if I did not pay the clearance then she will be arrested by the police and I paid the amount twice, the woman said in her complaint.

On March 20, the victim received another call from the same woman demanding Rs 1,35,000 for custom certificate clearance, she alleged. Due to pressure I again paid the amount and later they demanded Rs 2.5 lakh more and then I found myself duped and moved to police, she said in her complaint.

An FIR was registered under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at cybercrime, south police station on Friday, police said. The accused, along with other gang members, is involved in this kind of fraud and he had cheated many women. We are questioning him to solve other incidents, said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police. (PTI)