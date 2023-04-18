NIA TAKES OVER CASE ON KHALISTANI ATTACK AT INDIA HOUSE LONDON

New Delhi The National Investigation Agency NIA took over the case in which the national flag at the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down by Khalistani protesters last month following Punjab Police crackdown on Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh ANI reported citing sourcesSources say that the case was handed over by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization CTCR division of the Ministry of Home Affairs a few days back Earlier on March Khalistani supporters gathered in front of the Indian High Commission in London and pulled down the tricolour They were chanting proKhalistani slogans and demanded the release of Amritpal Singh The Indian High Commission building in London was adorned with a massive Tricolour following the incident The Indian diaspora in the UK expressed its outrage over the incident Many took to social media to condemn the act and demanded action against those responsible Also read Huge Tricolour adorns Indian High Commission building after KattackIndia had registered a strong protest with the British government over the safety of its diplomatic mission following the incident The seniormost UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs India demanded an explanation for the total absence of British security at the time of the incident It also reminded the UK Government of its obligations as per the provisions of the Vienna ConventionIn a similar instance in San Francisco some proKhalistani protesters attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in the city The protesters raised proKhalistan slogans broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two socalled Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises However two consulate personnel removed the flags soon after Reacting to this some angry protesters entered the consulate premises and started hitting the door and windows with rods In Washington as well some Khalistan supporters gathered at the Indian mission trying to incite violence However timely intervention by the Secret Service and local police prevented further escalation