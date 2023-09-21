New Delhi: Amid the ongoing diplomatic standoff between India and Canada over the killing of a pro-Khalistan activist, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday released pictures of 10 accused involved in attacking the Indian consulate in the USA's San Francisco in March and has sought information about them from the public.

In the three separate 'request for identification and information' notices issued against the wanted accused, the agency has sought information of importance that could lead to their arrest or apprehension.

While two of the notices carry photographs of two accused each, the third notice shows pictures of the other six accused in the case. The agency has promised not to reveal the identity of anyone sharing information about the accused. According to the NIA, the case was registered following an attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco during the intervening night of March 18 and 19 when some pro-Khalistani entities allegedly trespassed into the consulate and tried to burn it down.

The same day, Khalistani supporters, raising slogans, had broken through the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and put up two so-called Khalistani flags on the consulate premises, damaged the building and assaulted and injured the officials, the anti-terror federal agency said.