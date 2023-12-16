New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released photos of at least 25 absconding operatives of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and announced cash rewards for those who can provide information about them.

The operatives are wanted for their involvement in anti-India activities and promoting anonymity among different communities. Circulating the photos through different social media channels, the NIA said that persons sharing credible inputs leading to the arrest of absconders will be suitably rewarded. Among the photos released by the anti-terror agency include 10 PFI leaders who were involved in the murder of Srinivasan from Palakkad in Kerala on April 16, 2022.

The agency said that the absconders including Andul Vahab VA, Abdul Rasheed K, Ayoob TA, Muhammed Manzoor among others also hatched big conspiracies to kill individuals from other communities. “These accused persons belonging to PFI were involved in a larger conspiracy to target individuals from other communities and were involved in murder of Srinivasan from Palakkad, Kerala on 16.4.2022. Any information about them, please WhatsApp/DM +919497715294,” the agency said.

The agency also circulated a photo of an unknown PFI assailant on a two-wheeler, who was also involved in the murder of Srinivasan. The NIA further said that on February 5, 2019, five individuals also members of PFI formed a terrorist gang and committed the murder of Ramalingam to terrorise the general people at Kumbakonam of Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. They were identified as Md Ai Jinnah, Abdul Majith, Burkanudeen, Shahul Hameed and Nafeel Hasaan and all were residents of Tamil Nadu.

On September 28 last year, the Government of India declared PFI as “unlawful association” and banned the organisation for five years under the UAPA act. The government said that the organization was “prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.” It also cited PFIs alleged connection with terror organisations like Students Islamic Movement of India, Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. Ever since PFI was banned, NIA kept doing searches and raids across India looking for PFI members and their assets.