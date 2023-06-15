NIA RELEASES PHOTOGRAPHS OF 45 KHALISTANI SUPPORTERS LINKED TO AVATAR SINGH KHANDA

Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released photographs of 45 Khalistani supporters, who attacked the Indian embassy in Britain and desecrated the tricolour.

Along with the pictures, NIA has appealed to people to identify the Khalistani supporters through these posters and send them on WhatsApp number +917290009373. The NIA released a video in this regard two days ago. The photographs belong to those people who are now settled in foreign countries and trying to foment trouble in India, a security official said. According to the information received, efforts are being made by the Ministry of External Affairs to trace them in the Indian records.

Elements who try to foment unrest in Punjab

NIA has also searched the records of Punjabi Sikhs living in the UK to find these faces, but the agency has not cleared their records. There is speculation that these pro-Khalistani faces have gone and settled in foreign countries and also acquired citizenship there. They belong to the group of the same Khalistani supporters, who attacked the Indian Embassy led by Avatar Singh Khanda, who died in London on Thursday.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the enlisted Khalistani supporters are linked to Khanda who had dishonoured the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London during a protest on March 19. Khanda was also accused of training Sikh youths on how to make live bombs and handling of IEDs. In the recent investigation by the NIA, it emerged that Khanda was the handler of Amritpal Singh. Khanda had been guarding Amritpal Singh for 37 days when the Punjab Police started action against him. Security agencies also believed that Avtar Singh Khanda was close to top Khalistani leaders Jagtar Singh Tara and Paramjit Singh Pamma.