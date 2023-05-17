NIA COURT CONVICTS TWO IN FAKE CURRENCY CASE IN GUJARAT

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Gujarat has sentenced two persons in the Junagadh fake currency case, emphasising further the agency's resolve to take strong actions against those involved in the fake currency racket.

The NIA special court in Ahmadabad on Tuesday found the two accused — Sanjay Kumar Mohanbhai Devaliya and Tahir alias Kaliya — guilty in the case. The special court awarded Devaliya 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 under Sections 489B and 489C of the IPC. Whereas Tahir was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment as well as a fine of Rs 10,000 under section 489C of the IPC was also imposed on him.

The NIA investigation revealed that Devaliya had flown to Kolkata and then travelled to New Farakka railway station by train in 2018. "There, on October 17, 2018, he met Tahir and purchased the fake currency against genuine Indian currency of Rs 20,000. Devaliya was later arrested in Gujarat, who was in possession of the fake currency."

The case was originally registered in 2018 by Gujarat ATS acting on specific inputs shared by NIA. Later, the NIA had taken over the investigation from the Gujarat ATS. During the course of the investigation, NIA recorded statements of witnesses under Section 164 CrPC, took voice samples of the accused, scrutinized mobile records, and collected other documentary evidence to unearth the conspiracy.

"A chargesheet was filed against the accused and vigorous trial in the case finally resulted in the conviction of the two accused," the official said.