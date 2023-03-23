NIA conducts seaech in Maharashtra, MP, Gujarat in Ghazwa-e-Hind case

New Delhi: Taking ahead its investigation in the Ghazwa-e-Hind case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at eight different locations in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat and seized incriminating documents related to the anti-India activities.

An NIA official said that searches were carried at houses of eight suspects across three States, including four locations in Nagpur (Maharashtra), one location each in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, and Valsad, Surat, and Botad districts of Gujarat. "Incriminating materials, including digital devices (mobile phones, memory cards) and documents have been seized," the official said.

It was in July 2022, a case was registered at Phulwarisharif police station of Bihar against members of Ghazwa-e-Hind module, which was being operated and controlled from Pakistan. Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, the admin of the WhatsApp group Ghazwa-e-Hind, was arrested in the case.

"Maeghoob had created Ghazwa-e-Hind groups on different social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram, and BiP Messenger. He had also created a dedicated WhatsApp group for Bangladeshi nationals, with the title 'BDGhazwa E HindBD'," the official said.

Marghoob had added many persons from India as well as from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Yemen, in these groups. "The module aimed to radicalise impressionable Indian youth with the ultimate objective of the conquest of India-Ghazwa-e-Hind. The members of this group were being radicalised with the aim to convert them into 'Sleeper Cells' for carrying out terrorist activities," the official said.

Earlier, NIA filed a chargesheet against Marghoob Ahmad Danish in January this year and continued its investigation in RC-32/2022/NIA-DLI.