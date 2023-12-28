NIA CHARGESHEETS SIX KEY ACCUSED IN MAHARASHTRA ISIS TERROR MODULE CASE

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged six people involved in recruitment and fund-raising for the global terrorist organisation. "NIA investigations so far in the Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module case (NIA RC-02/2023/NIA/MUM) have revealed a larger conspiracy with international linkages and the involvement of foreign-based ISIS handlers.

The investigations have also exposed a complex network of individuals committed to propagating the extremist and violent ideology of ISIS within India," NIA officials stated. The accused have been identified as Tabish Nasser Siddiqui of Mumbai, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala alias Lalabhai, Sharjeel Shaikh and Aakif Ateeque Nachan of Borivali-Padgha, as well as Zubair Noor Mohammad Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba and Dr Adnanali Sarkar of Pune.

"They are all members of the proscribed ISIS outfit and had hatched a conspiracy to further the terrorist activities of the organisation, with the intention to strike fear and terror amongst the people and threaten the security of India's secular ethos and culture and the democratic system of governance," they added.

Two of these accused, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala and Aakif Ateeque Nachan, were earlier also chargesheeted in the Pune ISIS module case for the fabrication of IEDs for triggering blasts. The accused, chargesheeted before the NIA Special Court, Mumbai, under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, were engaged in actively propagating the violent and extremist ideology of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and in carrying out acts preparatory to terrorist violence through recruitment of individuals to the organisation and its cause, it stated.

Two accused, Tabish and Zulfikar, had taken an oath of allegiance (Bayath) to the self-styled Khalifa (leader) of the ISIS. The NIA Mumbai Branch also found the accused in possession of incriminating material related to Hijrah to Syria, along with propaganda magazines like 'Voice of Hind' and 'Voice of Khurasan' published by the ISIS.

Further, the accused had been sharing DIY (Do It Yourself) kits with their contacts. The accused were also found to be raising funds to finance their terror plans and designs, as per NIA investigations.

The case was registered by NIA Mumbai on June 28, 2023, against Tabish Nasser Siddiqui and others, following information received by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding a conspiracy hatched by them to disturb the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country and to wage a war against the Government of India by promoting the terrorist activities of ISIS, it added.