NIA ARRESTS EIGHTH ACCUSED IN PUNE ISIS MODULE CASE

The arrested person was identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, a resident of Hazaribagh area of Jharkhand. He is believed to be actively involved in promoting terrorist activities of the terrorist organisation, a spokesperson of the federal agency said. "Alam was directly associated with other arrested individuals in the ongoing Pune ISIS module case. Investigations revealed that Alam played an active role in the reconnaissance and recce of various locations intended for use as hideouts as well as in the conduct of firing classes and training in the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IED)," the official said.