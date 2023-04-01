New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the West Bengal explosives seizure case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two accused directly involved in the supply and collection of a huge quantity of explosives in the State.

The anti-terror agency has arrested Merazuddin Ali Khan who hails from Bokaro and Mir Md. Nuruzzaman who hails from Birbhum from two different places in West Bengal on Friday. "The accused were arrested from Raniganj and Kolkata in two special drives," an NIA official said.

The case relates to June 2022, explosives recovery case when a Tata Sumo car, which was found transporting around 81000 electric detonators were intercepted by Special Task Force (STF) Kolkata, NIA officials said.

Also Read: Terrorist organisation sending arms consignment from Pakistan to India to create terror: NIA

"The cache of detonators was seized and Ashish Keora, the driver of the Tata Sumo was arrested. Ashis led the police to a stash of illegally stored explosives including 27,000 kg of ammonium nitrate, 1625 kgs of gelatine sticks, and 2325 more electric detonators," the NIA official said.

According to the NIA officials, while Nuruzzaman had supplied 27,000 kgs of ammonium nitrate to Rintu Sk, Khan had supplied electric detonators and gelatine sticks to Rintu Sk. "Further investigation to establish the source of pilferage of the explosives and other bomb-making materials, including detonators and gelatine sticks are in progress," the NIA official said.

It is worth mentioning that after NIA took over the case, initially registered at Md. Bazar police station in Birbhum in September 2022, the agency made its first arrest in January this year with Rintu Sk.