NHRC ISSUES NOTICE TO TELANGANA GOVT OVER REPORTED SUICIDE OF GIRL STUDENT AT HER COLLEGE

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notice to the Telangana government over reported suicide of an engineering girl student at her college in RangaReddy district.

The Commission has sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks and it should also include the outcome of the police investigation and inquiry conducted by the college administration, the action taken against the persons found responsible for the incident, and steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur, the NHRC said in a communique.

The Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that an engineering girl student allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her college in Telangana's RangaReddy district on January 5. Reportedly, the victim had joined the college just three months ago and was commuting daily by the college bus from her residence in Kukatpally, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Commission observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights which is a matter of concern and following that issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police. The Commission has asked a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.