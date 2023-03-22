New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a second person in the NGO terror funding case registered in October 2020 for propagating the secessionist agenda and collecting funds from various international entities based abroad and channelizing money for funding terror activities in the Kashmir valley.

The arrested person has been identified as Khurram Parvez, the program coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), and Chairperson of Philippines based NGO Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD).

"Investigations revealed that Khurram Parvez has been collecting funds under the garb of fighting for Human Rights, from various international entities and persons based abroad and channelizing those funds for funding terror activities in the Kashmir valley," said the NIA.

Parvez along with his associates was also propagating secessionist agenda through his various NGOs, said the NIA. Parvez has already been charge-sheeted in another NIA case and he was formally arrested upon production, in this case, today, said the NIA. The case relates to the terror funding of proscribed terrorist organizations, such as Lashkar-e-Toiba( LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, by certain NGOs, Trusts, and societies based in the Valley.

Investigations have revealed that Parvez and his associates raised funds to support individuals who were involved in pelting stones at security forces personnel and also motivated others to extend similar support, said the anti-terror agency.

"These trusts and societies, which have been under investigation, have utilized the funds raised by them to publish anti-national and incriminating material to cause hatred and disaffection towards the Government of India," the NIA added. The NIA on March 20 arrested Irfan Mehraj from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir in the case. He is a close associate of Parvez and was working with his organization, JKCCS.

The agency said the action was taken following comprehensive investigations into the NGO Terror funding case. "Investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding terror activities in the valley and had also been in the propagation of secessionist agenda in the Valley under the garb of protection of human rights," the NIA has said.

Involvement of some Valley-based NGOs, Trusts, and Societies in the funding of terror-related activities is being probed in this case, it said. "Some NGOs, both registered as well as un-registered, have come to notice collecting funds domestically and abroad under the cover of doing charity and various welfare activities, including Public Health and Education," the NIA had informed earlier. (ANI)