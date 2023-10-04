NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha arrested in Chinese funding case sent to 7-day police custody
Published: 53 minutes ago
New Delhi: NewsClick founder and Editor-In-Chief Prabir Purkayastha who has been arrested in connection with a Chinese funding case has been sent to a 7-day police custody, according to officials privy to the investigation.
Two people, including Purkayastha, arrested in connection with funding case sent to 7-day police custody, PTI reported citing Officials.
Purkayastha and NewsClick HR Head Amit Chakravarty were arrested on Tuesday after marathon raids and interrogations by the Delhi Police. Delhi Police statement, in a statement, said it questioned “39 male suspects and 9 female suspects”, who were mostly young journalists.
More to follow...