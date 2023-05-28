Hyderabad: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said the coming up of the new parliamentary building will inspire elected representatives to give their best on the floor where healthy discussions and debates can pave the way for making the democracy more vibrant in the coming days.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the completion of the construction of the state-of-the-art structure possible in record time keeping in mind the suggestions of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members. Looking at the edifice, the glorious past and the present vibrant democracy is reminded. It also inspires us to surge ahead to reach newer heights in future," Birla said in his speech after the inauguration of the parliamentary building. Birla also pointed out that the the state-of-the-art edifice contains technological facilities which were incorporated keeping in mind of the needs of modern times.

Birla further said the new building is a perfect symbol of equal representation of traditions of all states. "Symbols and cultural traditions have been incorporated while building the new cultural building. It symbolises the equal participation of people of all states. It shows the unity among diversity," Birla said. He also said that the new parliament building is going to inspire all to work together to make India the best in the world in terms of development, innovation, technology and all other aspects which are essential ingredients for a country to reach towering heights.