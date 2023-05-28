New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a Rs 75 coin specially minted to commemorate the inauguration of the new Parliament building. PM Modi also unveiled a commemorative stamp in celebration of the inauguration of new Parliament building.

The specially minted Rs 75 coin on the obverse side bears the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the words 'Satyamev Jayathe' (Truth always Triumphs) inscribed below. It is flanked with the word 'Bharat' written in Devanagari script on the left periphery and INDIA inscribed in English in the right periphery. The coin bears the Rupee symbol and denominational value "75" in the international numerals below the Lion Capitol.

The Reverse side of the coin bears the image of Parliament Complex. The inscription 'Sansad Sankul' is written in Devanagari script on the upper periphery and the inscription "PARLIAMENT COMPLEX" in English is written on the lower periphery of the coin. The Year "2023" is written in International numeral below the image of Parliament Complex.

The coin weighs 35 grams and has a diameter of 44 millimeters and 200 serrations. The metal coin is a Quaternary Alloy and has composition of 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, five per cent each of nickel and zinc.

Dressed in a traditional attire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building, which has a grand constitution hall. The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres and three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar. It has separate entrances for VIPs, Members of Parliament and visitors. The Opposition parties including Congress boycotted the inauguration event.