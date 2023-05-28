NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING INAUGURATION MAY DEMOCRATIC VALUES MOVE FROM LARGEST TO GREATEST SAYS DENMARK ENVOY

New Delhi: The Mexican ambassador to India Federico Salas said, "Attended the dedication of the new building of Parliament of India. Significant moment for democracy in India as it looks towards its future". More than 70 envoys from several countries attended the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday.

Denmark envoy Svaney Freddy on Sunday said modern India has been given the golden scepter. In a historic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building amid criticism and opposition parties boycotting it. He installed the historically significant gold scepter called the 'Sengol' in Parliament. But, the 'Sengol' triggered a huge controversy.

Attending the inauguration ceremony, the Denmark envoy said, "At the new Parliament building I saw the 'Sengol' and felt the strong message of PM Narendra Modi." "Honoured to attend the inauguration of the world's largest democracy’s new Parliament. May democracy and democratic values move from largest to greatest", said Freddy in a tweet.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah said that after extensive research, ‘Sengol’ was chosen as the symbol of the transfer of power. “When the time came for the transfer of power, Viceroy Lord Mountbatten asked former PM Nehru, what should be the symbol of the transfer of power to the country according to Indian traditions. Nehru discussed the issue with freedom fighter and historical scholar C Rajagopalachari. He (Rajagopalachari) after doing a thorough research said that according to Indian traditions, ‘Sengol’ has been marked as a symbol of historical transference,” Amit Shah said.

Various leaders across the country, including the former Speaker and Chairman of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, attended the inauguration. Meanwhile, taking a jibe at PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Parliament is the voice of the people. The Prime Minister is considering the inauguration of the Parliament House as coronation".

What is 'Sengol'

'Sengol' is considered to be the symbol of justice, transfer of power, and good governance. It was presented to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947. This was marked as the transfer of power from the British Government to India. The scepter is a reminder of India’s rich history and culture.

It originated from the Chola dynasty, which was one of the most important and powerful dynasties in the history of India. According to sources, the 'Sengol' was kept at the Nehru Gallery of the Allahabad Museum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to adopt it as a national symbol of the 'Amrit Kaal'.