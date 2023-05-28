The New Parliament Building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning in New Delhi. Dressed in a traditional attire, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Here are the 10 key features of the New Parliament Building, which is a significant addition to the Central Vista project in the national capital.

The new Parliament building constructed by Tata Projects Ltd has a grand constitution hall to showcase India's rich democratic heritage. It has lounge for Members of Parliament, a library, dining areas and ample parking space. The triangular-shaped four-storey new Parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres. The new Parliament building has three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar. It has separate entrances for VIPs, Members of Parliament, and visitors. The new Parliament building has been built using materials acquired from various parts of the country. The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. The new Parliament building includes a higher number of committee rooms equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual systems, which will facilitate smooth functioning of Parliamentary committees. In case of a joint sitting of both the Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber. In the new Parliament building, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha showcases different themes. The Lok Sabha incorporates the national bird - Peacock, while the Rajya Sabha features the national flower - Lotus in their respective structures.

