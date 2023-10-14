NEW DELHI AND MOSCOW HOLDING MULTI LEVEL CONFIDENTIAL POLITICAL DIALOGUE SAYS RUSSIAN PARLIAMENTARY SPEAKER

New Delhi: Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko on Friday reiterated that India remains one of Russia’s key partners in Asia. During her talks with Vice-President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar noted that New Delhi and Moscow are conducting a multi-level confidential political dialogue.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to him for organising the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20). She underscored that India remains one of Russia’s key partners in Asia, and currently, Moscow and New Delhi are conducting a multi-level confidential political dialogue, which is based on regular contacts between the leaders of the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership in the legislative dimension. “I believe that one of the most important responsibilities of our Parliaments is to support and ensure implementation of those agreements that are reached at the highest level”

They also touched upon the activities of Friendship Groups that were created in both Parliaments. Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the work of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission. In his opinion, the launch of the newly created Friendship Group in the Lower House of the Indian Parliament will pave the way for better interaction between the countries.