New Delhi : Board exams will be conducted twice a year and students will be allowed to retain the best score, as per the new curriculum framework of the Ministry of Education (MoE). As per the MoE, the new curriculum framework as per NEP (New Education Policy) has been ready and the textbooks will be developed accordingly for the 2024 academic session.

The other highlights of the new framework are that the Class 11, 12 students need to study two languages, at least one of those two languages must be Indian. More details are awaited.

The current practice of covering' textbooks in classroom will be avoided and the cost of the required textbooks will be optimised, according to the MoE's new curriculum framework. The Board exam test developers, evaluators concerned will be asked to go through the university-certified courses before taking up this work, the new curriculum framework clarified.

Also Read : Chandrayaan 3: Billion hopes to land today as India attempts touchdown on lunar surface; what you need to know

The school boards will be given the task of developing capacities to offer on-demand exams in due course of time, says the new framework. The choice of subjects in classes 11 and 12 will not be restricted to streams. All the students will get flexibility to choose. The Board exams will assess understanding, achievement of competencies of the students rather than the months of coaching and memorisation. (PTI)