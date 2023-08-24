Bengaluru: While India has been receiving a wave of congratulations from the international community after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, a debate has rocked the social media over a foreign anchor's comment that the country should return the $2.3 billion aid that it received from the UK from 2016 to 2021 since it possesses an advanced space technology.

Users of 'X" formerly known as Twitter not only condemned the post but retorted back asking Britain to return Kohinoor while many others asked Britain to first return the $45 trillion it looted from India. The figure surfaced in a report by economist Utsa Patnaik wherein it was mentioned that the East India Company and the British Raj drained out $44.6 trillion during its tenure from 1765 to 1938.

Foreign broadcaster Sophie Corcoran took to Twitter saying it was time for India to return the $2.3 billion foreign aid that it received from the UK as the country has an advanced space programme. Corcoran said that the aid is supposed to increase to $57 million in 2024-25. "India has become the first country to successfully land a spacecraft near the south pole of the moon so why did we send them £33.4 million in foreign aid which is set to rise to £57 million in 24/25," she tweeted.

Earlier, a British anchor Patrick Christys said that any country that can afford to send a rocket to Moon should not ask for foreign aid. He said that India is the fifth largest economy with a GDP of $3.75 trillion though it has the highest number of poor.

The statement raised a furore on the 'X' with users addressing the UK as "royal thieves" and demanding Britain to return both the Kohinoor as well as the $45 trillion it looted from India. "give us back our Kohinoor you beggar," tweeted another user.

"Please return back $45 trillion which British looted from India," posted one user and another user tweeted, "Will you return the 1.7 billion sterling due in 1947 , besides other money which was unreasonable extracted for 200 years ?"

A user even went on to say that UK should be shameful for all the atrocities it has committed. "UK is making laughing stock out of itself.....UK also caused millions of deaths in India eg Bengal Famine.....India has surpassed UK few months back, to become 4th largest economy......UK postponed the coronation ceremony of its recent new King, as it was facing a huge financial crisis and could not afford huge level of pomp ‘n’ show........Even after looting this much wealth, UK could never land at the surface of moon, whereas India touched Moon’s surface in 2009 i.e. 14 years back.....With all these facts, UK is seething with envy and jealousy. UK should hang its head in shame for all the atrocities it has committed," he tweeted.

