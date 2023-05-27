New Delhi: Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will be on an official visit to India from May 31 to June 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first bilateral visit abroad by the Prime Minister of Nepal after assuming office in December 2022. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. On Thursday, EAM Jaishankar met India's Ambassador to Nepal, Dr Shankar Sharma. Both leaders discussed the deep and multifaceted partnership. Both India and Nepal are committed to its further enhancement in the coming days.

The Prime Minister will address Nepal-India Business Summit in New Delhi jointly organised by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and interact with business leaders of both countries. Nepal PM will also interact with the Nepali community in India over a welcome reception being hosted by the Ambassador of Nepal to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Ujjain and Indore before returning to Kathmandu on June 3.

The visit will further strengthen the age-old cordial relations between Nepal and India. During the visit, the Prime Minister of Nepal will call on President and Vice-President and will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Modi to discuss the diverse areas of the bilateral partnership between India and Nepal. Other Indian dignitaries will call on the Prime Minister of Nepal.

The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our ‘Neighbourhood First Policy'. The bilateral relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation. This visit underscores the importance given by both sides in adding further momentum to the bilateral partnership.