NEPAL IS A PRIORITY FOR INDIA SAYS PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU

President Murmu met Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said 'Nepal is a priority for India' while adding that India looks forward to furthering the development partnership, including early completion of important projects. The President made this statement when Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal called on here on Thursday.

Dahal is on an official four days visit to India. The President welcomed Prime Minister Prachanda and congratulated him on his appointment as Prime Minister of Nepal. She said that given his old association with India and his experience, India looks forward to a positive agenda in Indo-Nepal bilateral relations to take the age-old partnership to new heights. Murmu further expressed confidence that this visit would further strengthen the strong bond between the two countries.

The President noted that India-Nepal bilateral cooperation has gone from strength to strength in recent years. Trade between the two countries was maintained even during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic. She reiterated that the open border between India and Nepal has encouraged tourism from both sides. She emphasised the need of reviving the spiritual tourist circuit to promote people-to-people contact and tourism.

Murmu pointed out that sister City Agreements and improvements in financial connectivity can also boost tourism between the two countries. The President said that Nepal is a priority for India. "India looks forward to furthering development partnership, including early completion of important projects", she added. With an area of 147,181 sq. km and a population of 29 million, Nepal shares a border of about 1,850 km with five Indian States Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim.