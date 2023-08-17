'Nehru Ji ki pehchaan unke karam hai', Rahul Gandhi on renaming Nehru Memorial Museum and Library

Hyderabad: "Nehru Ji ki pehchaan unke karam hai, unka naam nahi (Nehru is known for the work he did and not just his name)," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded when he was asked dropping Nehru's name from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML).

On Monday, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society. A senior official from the Museum announced that the change will take effect from August 14.

A. Surya Prakash, vice chairman of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society's executive council made this announcement on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

"Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023- in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society. Happy Independence Day! @narendramodi, @rajnathsingh @MinOfCultureGoI," he wrote in the post, sharing a picture of the Teen Murti House, which had served as the official residence of Independent India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Earlier in mid-June, in a special meeting of the NMML Society, the decision to rename the NMML was adopted. The renaming of the NMML had prompted sharp reactions from the Congress.

According to sources, the resolution required certain administrative processes to be complied with to effect the change. The final stamp on the new name came a few days ago. After the approval came, the NMML authorities chose Aug. 14, 2023 as the date to effect the change.

Earlier, the special meeting of the NMML Society in June was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who serves is the vice president of the Society, according to the Culture Ministry. Singh "welcomed the proposal for change in name", since in its new form the institution exhibits the contributions of all prime ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi and their responses to various challenges faced by them, the Ministry had said.