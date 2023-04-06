NEGOTIATIONS ON UN INSTRUMENT ON SUSTAINABLE USE OF MARINE DIVERSITY CONCLUDED

New Delhi: The fifth UN intergovernmental conference on legally binding instrument on sustainable use of marine biological diversity under the global body's convention on law of the sea has concluded its negotiations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. The primary intent of the agreement is conservation and sustainable use of the marine biological diversity occurring in the high seas, he said while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The new instrument has legal provisions to significantly enhance the conservation and sustainable use of the high seas and other areas beyond national jurisdiction. "The 5th UN Intergovernmental Conference on the international legally binding instrument on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity under the UN Convention on Law of the Sea has concluded the negotiations on March 4," Jaishankar said.

He said the agreement is intended to address gaps in the legal framework for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, including the lack of a comprehensive regime for the conservation and sustainable use of marine genetic resources. There have been growing concerns by many countries over China's illegal fishing in the high seas.

Jaishankar said the draft agreement has not yet been adopted. The formal adoption of the agreement would be considered at the Intergovernmental Conference in June, Jaishankar said, adding it will enter into force 120 days after the 60th instrument of ratification is received. "The final text agreed was a compromise reached by all parties, with sufficient caveats to protect the interests of key players," Jaishankar said. (PTI)