New Delhi: In a concerning turn of events at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, a driver in US President Joe Biden's convoy was detained on Saturday for negligent driving, raising security alarms. However, later he was allowed to go after questioning.

The incident unfolded when one of the vehicles in the American President's convoy mistakenly entered the Taj Hotel, where the President of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was lodged. Highly placed sources said that the detainment was short-lived as the driver was released after thorough questioning.

Also read: Biden calls India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor a 'game-changing regional investment'

The security lapse occurred as the convoy car bore numerous stickers, arousing suspicion among vigilant security officers at the Taj Hotel. Upon closer examination, it became evident that the driver had deviated from the designated route. When questioned about his actions, the driver explained that he was scheduled to arrive at the ITC Maurya, where President Biden was accommodated, at 9:30 am. However, due to a passenger request, he made an unscheduled stop at the Taj Hotel to drop off a businessman he had picked up from the Lodhi Estate area. It was apparent that the driver was unaware of the established security protocol.

Following a thorough inquiry by security personnel, the driver was released, and his vehicle was promptly removed from the presidential convoy. This incident has prompted authorities to review and reinforce the security measures surrounding President Biden's visit, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to protocol.

President Biden arrived in the Indian capital on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 summit, during which he engaged in significant discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After paying homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, Rajghat, in Delhi on Sunday morning, President Biden departed for Vietnam to continue his diplomatic engagements. Throughout his stay in Delhi, President Biden actively participated in key sessions of the G20 Summit, focusing on critical global issues and strengthening international partnerships.