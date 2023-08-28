Budapest (Hungary) : Javelin World Champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday said that his newly-won gold medal at the World Athletics Championships, Budapest, was for whole of India and he thanked the people of his native country for staying up late at night to watch the momentous event. In a much-anticipated final, Neeraj defeated his closest rival Nadeem of Pakistan and went on to become the first Indian Athletics World Champion.

"I want to thank the people of India for staying up late. This medal is for all of India. I'm Olympic champion now I'm world champion', said the jubilant Neeraj Chopra after winning the gold in Budapest here. Thanking Indians for their continued supports and stressing the need for the country to achieve more, Neeraj said, "Keep working hard in different fields. We have to make a name in the world."

The Olympic medalist created history at Budapest with his big throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final, edging out Pakistan's Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem who gave his season's best throw of 87.82m. Along with Neeraj, two other Indians finished in top eight - Kishore Jena (84.77m) and DP Manu (84.14m). Neeraj gained upper hand early by recording 88.17m in his second attempt, which won India its first-ever world athletics gold.

Following the spectacular win, celebrations broke out back home at Neeraj Chopra’s residence at Haryana's Panipat. His family members and local people expressed joy over the landmark achievement of Neeraj Chopra. The present gold at Budapest is Neeraj's second medal at the World Athletics Championships as he secured a silver medal last year.

